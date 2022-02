Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Discussions on the budget will be the topic when the Trenton City Council’s Finance Committee meets Tuesday night, February 15, 2022, at 6 pm.

Four council members are serving on the finance committee including John Dolan, Duane Urich, Lance Otto, and Marvin Humphreys.

The public meeting will be at Trenton City Hall.

The 2022-23 fiscal year begins May 1, 2022, for the city of Trenton and TMU.

