Trenton Finance Committee debates city administrator, utility director split

City leaders in Trenton are actively engaged in talks regarding the proposed division of responsibilities between the City Administrator and Utility Director. The Finance Committee convened Thursday afternoon with three members in attendance: John Dolan, Lou Fisher, and Calvin Brown.

The committee reached a consensus that the eight-member city council should persist in deliberating the creation of distinct roles for the City Administrator and Utility Director.

City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton informed that the council is anticipated to provide guidance in the upcoming Monday night’s meeting. This direction is crucial for setting clear intentions ahead of the sessions planned for formulating the 2024-25 budgets for both the city and Trenton Municipal Utilities.