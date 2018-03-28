Trenton FFA’s Conduct of Meetings team advances to state competition

March 28, 2018
Back Left: Nick Velazquez Advance Public Speaking Gold and Alternate to State, Eric Wong, Kael Brock, Elijah Merrin (also on Conduct of Meetings team), 9th and Alternate to State, Conduct of meetings Camdyn Leeper, Jake McNabb, Kidridge Griffin (also on Knowledge team), Aiden McAtee, Front Row: Emilee Lovell, Jaycie Griffin, and Olivia Roberts placed 2nd and Gold and will be moving on to the State FFA contest.

The Trenton FFA Conduct of Meetings team will move on to the State FFA Contest after Tuesday’s Missouri Northwest District FFA Competition as the team received second and gold in district competition.

Members of the team include Camdyn Leeper, Jake McNabb, Kidridge Griffin, Aiden McAtee, Emilee Lovell, Jaycie Griffin, Olivia Roberts, and Elijah Merrin.

The Trenton FFA Knowledge team placed ninth and is an alternate to state. Members of that team include Eric Wong, Kael Brock, Elijah Merrin, and Kidridge Griffin. Eric Wong scored the eighth highest overall individually in FFA Knowledge.

Trenton FFA member Nick Velazquesz received gold in Advanced Public Speaking and is an alternate to state.

