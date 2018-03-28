Trenton FFA’s Conduct of Meetings team advances to state competition

The Trenton FFA Conduct of Meetings team will move on to the State FFA Contest after Tuesday’s Missouri Northwest District FFA Competition as the team received second and gold in district competition.

Members of the team include Camdyn Leeper, Jake McNabb, Kidridge Griffin, Aiden McAtee, Emilee Lovell, Jaycie Griffin, Olivia Roberts, and Elijah Merrin.

The Trenton FFA Knowledge team placed ninth and is an alternate to state. Members of that team include Eric Wong, Kael Brock, Elijah Merrin, and Kidridge Griffin. Eric Wong scored the eighth highest overall individually in FFA Knowledge.

Trenton FFA member Nick Velazquesz received gold in Advanced Public Speaking and is an alternate to state.

