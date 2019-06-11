Trenton FFA member receives award at Missouri FFA Public Speaking Academy

A member of the Trenton FFA Chapter recently received an award for being a finalist at the Missouri FFA Public Speaking Academy on the University of Central Missouri campus of Warrensburg.

Kaci Persell received a plaque and State Public Speaking pin for second place in the beginning division. Trenton FFA members Allison Yoder and Camdyn Leeper also attended the three-day Public Speaking Academy.

Sixty FFA members from across Missouri used the internet and communication technology to develop and refine an effective speech.

The academy was designed to help members increase their confidence, develop organizational skills, use language effectively, analyze audiences, and improve speaking skills by judging themselves honestly and critically.

Each member presented his or her speech at the conclusion of the academy.