Trenton FFA Chapter to host activities at North Central Missouri Fair

The Trenton FFA Chapter has several activities planned at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

The chapter will hold a whole hog roast at the Livestock Pavilion Tuesday evening at 6 o’clock. FFA member Grace Allen says pulled pork sandwiches, beans, chips, cookies, and drinks will be served for $6 per plate.

A baby show will be held in the courtyard on the morning of August 3rd at 9:30 to benefit FFA projects or donations it makes to the community. Children a few months old to two years old can enter for $1.00.

Trenton FFA will also have a cook shack on the fairgrounds open Tuesday through August 3rd from 10 o’clock in the morning to 10 o’clock at night. There will be specials throughout the week. Wednesday’s special will be barbecued pork sandwiches with baked beans and a beverage for $5.00 or just a sandwich for $3.00. Next Thursday’s special is loaded baked potatoes for $3.00 each. The special next Friday is walking tacos with a beverage for $5.

Breakfast will be served at the FFA Cook Shack the morning of August 3rd from 8 to 10 o’clock. Breakfast items are to include biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee, and milk.