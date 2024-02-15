Trenton FFA Chapter to celebrate FFA week with activities

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton FFA Chapter will hold a community breakfast in observance of National FFA Week from February 18th through 23rd. The breakfast will be in the Trenton High School Agricultural Building on February 23rd from 6:15 to 8 o’clock. FFA members will cook and serve the meal.

Other activities planned for National FFA Week include attending the Laredo Christian Church on February 18th, officers speaking on KTTN’s Open Line and chapter bowling on February 19th, and FFA Official Dress Day on February 20th with members wearing official dress to school.

Truck and Tractor Day will be February 21st, which will include farm equipment in place at the Trenton Middle School parking lot at 7:15. FFA members should dress in their boots and bibs for the Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony also on February 21st.

The Greenhand Initiation will be on February 22nd, and Trenton FFA Chapter members are asked to dress as a cowboy or rodeo clown that day.

Related