Trenton FFA Chapter rated #4 in state of Missouri, awarded Gold Emblem, Top Chapter Award

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri FFA Association awarded the Trenton FFA Chapter a Gold Emblem, a Top Chapter Award. Trenton placed fourth out of 355 chapters. Only 10 percent of state chapters receive a top chapter designation annually.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. Chapters improve operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. This award is sponsored by FCS Financial. The Trenton FFA advisors are Kabel Oaks and Sadie Roy.

The Trenton FFA Chapter’s growing leaders activities included Career Day. FFA members rotated through five agricultural career presentations from local experts and alumni. Members engaged with presenters and participated in interactive presentations.

Building community activities included a project called “Stocking the Shelves.” During a trip to the community food pantry, FFA members started a non-perishable food and plastic bag drive to support community outreach programs. Members collected non-perishable foods, plastic sacks, and volunteered for the busiest food distribution day during the holiday season.

Chapter activities in the strengthening agriculture category included “Pop into FFA.” Middle school students are introduced to the opportunities within agricultural education and FFA. The event promoted FFA and encouraged prospective students to join the upcoming year.

The top chapters in Missouri will compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

The Missouri FFA has 26,716 members representing 356 chapters. The national organization has more than 850,000 members representing 8,995 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Related