Trenton FFA Chapter qualifies members for competition at State FFA Convention

The Trenton FFA Chapter participated in the Northwest District Leadership Development Event Competition on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Member Rebecca Urich placed first and gold in FFA Creed.

The Conduct of Chapter Meetings and Parliamentary Procedures teams placed second and gold. Members of the Conduct of Chapter Meetings team include Colton Roy, Randy Bowden, Gracyn Rongey, Sara Carson, Kammi Phillips, Kaci Persell, Allison Yoder, Maci Lynch, and Jesse Huber. Parliamentary Procedures team members include Camdyn Leeper, Jake McNabb, Jaycie Griffin, Kidridge Griffin, Emilee Lovell, Chase Otto, and Olivia Roberts.

The Knowledge Team received ninth place with members of the team comprised of Colton Roy, Kaci Persell, Riley Walker, and Haven Burress.

Rebecca Urich and the three teams will move on to the State FFA Convention on April 25th and 26th.