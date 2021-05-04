Trenton FFA chapter named Top Chapter in the state of Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 30 Shares

The Missouri FFA Association named Trenton FFA as the Top Chapter in the state. The chapter placed first out of 351. The Trenton FFA advisors are Kabel Oaks and Sadie Roy.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. Gold Emblem Top Chapter Awards are sponsored by FCS Financial.

The Trenton FFA growing leader’s activities included hillbilly hoedown where members displayed teamwork and leadership skills through a fun, fast-paced outdoor super-farmer-style contest. After COVID-19 shut down chapter barnwarming, Trenton FFA found different ways to allow members to complete challenges and grow their leadership abilities.

Chapter activities in the strengthening agriculture category included Thank-a-Farmer. This activity sponsored by a local agribusiness and featured in the local newspaper allowed members to write eight weekly features leading up to National FFA Week. The articles focussed on agricultural facts and statistics and showcased local agriculture.

Building communities activities included creating a pollination station, a habitat for over 125 plants of over 35 species to thrive outside the agriculture building. The Conservation of Natural Resources class was able to turn the landscaping area into a habitat for pollinators for years to come.

The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

