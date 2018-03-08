Trenton FFA Chapter earns gold ratings in Area 2 competition

The Trenton FFA Chapter received eight gold ratings during the Area 2 Contest in Cameron Wednesday.

Members receiving gold ratings included Olivia Roberts in FFA Creed; Chase Otto with second place in Record Books; Kidridge Griffin, Incomplete Ownership; Emily Kasinger, Complete Ownership; Padyn Gibson and Junior Secretary Grace Allen with second place with the Secretary’s Book; and Emily Kasinger and Junior Treasurer Mackenzie McAtee with third place with the Treasurer’s Book.

Hannah Persell also received a gold rating and first place in Complete Placement and will move on to state competition.

Chapter reporters Melea Farmer, Latorrie Johnson, Hannah Ellis, and junior reporters Kayli Crawford and Allena Allen received third place with the Chapter Scrapbook.

Grace Allen competed for an area office and received the position of Area 2 Parliamentarian.

