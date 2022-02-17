Trenton FFA Chapter does well in areas of proficiency

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton FFA Chapter had five first-place winners and state qualifiers for Area 2 Proficiency Awards.

Those receiving awards were Colton Roy in Ag Processing, Makenzee Epperson in Dairy Production Placement, Jesse Huber-Bethards in Grain Production, Kaci Persell in Outdoor Recreation, and Gracyn Rongey in Vegetable Production.

Eight Trenton FFA entries received second place. They were Kaci Persell in Ag Communications, Colton Roy in Ag Sales Entrepreneurship, Levi Johnson in Ag Services, Gavin Chambers in Beef Production Placement, Jesse Huber-Bethards in Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship, Hunter McAtee in Diversified Crop Production Placement, Rebecca Urich in Fiber and Oil Crop Production, and Ava Simpson in Specialty Crop Production.

