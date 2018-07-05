Trenton FCCLA members receive awards at National Leadership Conference

Trenton High School and Middle School FCCLA members received awards at the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, Georgia June 28th through July 2nd.

Salem Croy, Mykah Hurley, and Sarah Jordan from the high school received a Gold Rating for their Life Event Planning STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Event. Gracyn Rongey, Delaney Franklin, and Kammi Phillips from the middle school achieved a Silver Medal in the Digital Stories STAR Event Competition.

STAR Events support foundational, leadership, and workplace skills in areas such as advocacy, culinary arts, and entrepreneurship. The Trenton FCCLA members joined more than 7,500 student leaders, members, and advisers at the national conference. The conference provided the students with opportunities to come together to learn while listening to speakers, expanding leadership skills, sharpening talents, and exploring career paths.

The conference’s theme was “Inspired by FCCLA”, which inspired attendees to make the right choices and commit themselves to make a positive impact within their families, schools, communities, and FCCLA.

