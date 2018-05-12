Trenton Family Aquatic Center to open May 26

With Summer weather approaching, the staff at the center and Trenton Park Department have been diligently working to prepare The Trenton Family Aquatic Center to open for the season May 26th. The pool’s hours and admission passes will remain the same as last year and the center will be open from 1 o’clock in the afternoon to 6 o’clock in the evening each day.

Guidelines call for the temperature outside to be at least 70 degrees for the pool to open, and those attending the center are required to get out of the water and wait for 30-minutes if there is lightning or thunder. Family Aquatic Center Manager Alexis Whitney says that if inclement weather does not pass through the area within that 30-minute time frame, then the pool will close. The center will notify the public if the pool is required to close for the day through various sources such as KTTN and social media.

Daily passes are free for children zero to 23-months-old, $5.00 for anyone age two to 54, and $2.50 for those 55 and older. An individual season pass costs $70.00, a family pass for up to four people costs $190, a senior citizen pass is $20.00, and a lap swim pass is also $20.00 with each additional person added to the family season pass costing $40.00.

Swimming lessons will once again be offered this year with session one offered June 18th through 29th during the morning, and session two held July 9th through 20th in the morning. Center Manager Whitney adds that she is not sure on the dates for the preschool and water baby lessons yet, but they will be held in the evenings. Water baby swim lessons will cost $30.00, level one $25.00, and level two will cost $40.00.

The last day for the pool’s season will be August 19th, which is the Sunday before the Trenton R-9 School District starts classes on August 21, as all of the lifeguards are in high school.

The best way to contact Whitney for more more information on swimming lessons or the Aquatic Center is through the Trenton Family Aquatic Center Facebook page, or by calling the center at 660-359-4161 once the pool is open.

