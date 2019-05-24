Trenton Family Aquatic Center announces schedule for swimming lessons

The Trenton Family Aquatic Center plans to open for the season May 31st with daily hours of operation from 1 to 6 o’clock and Lap swimming from noon to 1 o’clock.

Daily admission is free for children 23 months old and younger, $5 for two to 54-year-olds, $2.50 for those 55 and older, and $1 for a non-swimmer. Pool passes cost $85 for a single person and $200 for a family of four at $45 for each additional person up to two. Senior and lap swim passes cost $25.

Pool parties are available Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, or Saturday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 for $250. Those interested in having a pool party should contact a Trenton Family Aquatic Center manager for available dates and more information.

The aquatic center is accepting sign-ups for swimming lessons for levels 1 through 6 and preschool to be held in June and July. Session 1 for levels 1 through 6 will be June 10th through 21st, and session 2 will be July 15th through 26th. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday. Friday is a weather make-up day.

Levels 5 and 6 will be held from 8 o’clock to 8:45 in the morning, Levels 3 and 4 from 9 o’clock to 9:45, Level 2 from 10 o’clock to 10:45, and Level 1 from 11 o’clock to 11:30. Level 1 will be for one week at a cost of $30.00 with Levels 2 through 6 for two weeks at a cost of $50.00.

Preschool swim lessons at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center are for children ages two to five. will run June 20th, 25th, and 27th and July 2nd, 9th, 11th, 16th, and 18th from 6:15 to 6:45 in the evening. Preschool lessons cost $40.00.

Contact the aquatic center for more information at 660-359-4161.