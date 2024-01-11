Trenton extends Emergency Snow Route Ordinance to Sunday morning

The Trenton Street Department has extended the emergency snow route ordinance until Sunday morning, January 14, at 6 a.m. The ordinance became effective Monday evening, January 8, at 6 p.m. and was originally set to expire Thursday evening, January 11, at 6 p.m.

Signs indicate streets designated as emergency snow routes:

Seventh and Eighth Streets from Jefferson Street to Monroe Street.

Ninth Street from Main Street to Cedar Street.

10th Court from Tinsman Avenue to Haliburton Street.

10th Street from Cedar to Haliburton.

11th and 12th Streets from Cedar to Tinsman.

13th Street from Cedar to Main and from Mable Street to Tinsman.

17th Street from Main to Harris Avenue.

Haliburton from 10th Street to Tinsman.

Iowa Boulevard from 10th Street south to Highway 65.

Mable from Tinsman to 17th Street.

Main from Fourth Street to 17th Street.

Tinsman from Main to Lulu Street.

Washington Street from Seventh Street to Haliburton.

Motor vehicles should be removed from designated streets, or they will be ticketed.