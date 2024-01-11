Trenton extends Emergency Snow Route Ordinance to Sunday morning

The Trenton Street Department has extended the emergency snow route ordinance until Sunday morning, January 14, at 6 a.m. The ordinance became effective Monday evening, January 8, at 6 p.m. and was originally set to expire Thursday evening, January 11, at 6 p.m.
Signs indicate streets designated as emergency snow routes:
- Seventh and Eighth Streets from Jefferson Street to Monroe Street.
- Ninth Street from Main Street to Cedar Street.
- 10th Court from Tinsman Avenue to Haliburton Street.
- 10th Street from Cedar to Haliburton.
- 11th and 12th Streets from Cedar to Tinsman.
- 13th Street from Cedar to Main and from Mable Street to Tinsman.
- 17th Street from Main to Harris Avenue.
- Haliburton from 10th Street to Tinsman.
- Iowa Boulevard from 10th Street south to Highway 65.
- Mable from Tinsman to 17th Street.
- Main from Fourth Street to 17th Street.
- Tinsman from Main to Lulu Street.
- Washington Street from Seventh Street to Haliburton.
Motor vehicles should be removed from designated streets, or they will be ticketed.