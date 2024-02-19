Trenton experiences significant warmth above seasonal norms

Share To Your Social Network

In Trenton this month, temperatures have been significantly warmer than usual, with combined high temperatures averaging 14.4 degrees above normal and combined low temperatures averaging 11.3 degrees above normal. These figures, accurate through Sunday, are based on highs this month averaging 51.5 degrees and lows averaging 31.5 degrees.

The forecast predicts that above-normal temperatures will continue this week and into next week, concluding February and stretching into early March. However, the outlook for March is uncertain, with predictions indicating equal chances for temperatures and precipitation to be above, below, or near the normal range in our area.

