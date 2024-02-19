Trenton experiences significant warmth above seasonal norms

Local News February 19, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Thermometer showing warm or hot temperature
Share To Your Social Network
          

In Trenton this month, temperatures have been significantly warmer than usual, with combined high temperatures averaging 14.4 degrees above normal and combined low temperatures averaging 11.3 degrees above normal. These figures, accurate through Sunday, are based on highs this month averaging 51.5 degrees and lows averaging 31.5 degrees.

The forecast predicts that above-normal temperatures will continue this week and into next week, concluding February and stretching into early March. However, the outlook for March is uncertain, with predictions indicating equal chances for temperatures and precipitation to be above, below, or near the normal range in our area.

Post Views: 220

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.