Trenton Elks Lodge to host car show in Trenton on October 17

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Elks Lodge will hold its annual Missouri Day Car Show in Downtown Trenton October 17, 2021. Registration will be that morning from 8 o’clock to 11:30, and awards will be given that afternoon between 2 and 3 o’clock.

Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Harry Kately says vehicles can register in 12 classes for antiques to present. There is also a category for motorcycles. It will cost $20 to enter per vehicle.

Three additional trophies will be for best of show, best interior, and best paint.

There will also be door prizes.

The first 50 entries will receive a free t-shirt. Additional shirts will be for sale for $12, and last year’s shirts will cost $5.

Kately says the Elks will also serve a pulled pork dinner on the front steps of the lodge October 17th.

He explains the Elks give money to multiple organizations.

Kately adds that the Trenton Elks also give to scholarships.

Related