Trenton Elks Lodge Number 801 will host a blood and food drive in November.

Coupons for free pints of ice cream will be given to anyone who donates blood at the lodge on November 5, 2019, from 2 o’clock to 6:30. Blood drive appointments can be made at the Community Blood Center website using group code EG3M.

Food donations brought to the Elks Lodge will go to the Green Hills Women’s Shelter.

Contact Adrienne Littleton with the Trenton Elks for more information at 359-6280 or bpoe801@gmail.com.

