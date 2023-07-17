Trenton Economic Development Committee, Trenton Utility Committee to meet Tuesday

Local News July 17, 2023July 17, 2023 KTTN News
Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU) or Trenton City Hall
Public meetings are Tuesday afternoon July 18 at Trenton City Hall.

Trenton’s Economic Development Committee meets at 4 pm to continue a discussion of a possible sales tax vote to benefit economic development efforts. Committee members are Glen Briggs, John Dolan, David Mlika, and Duane Urich.

At 4:30 Tuesday, there will be the monthly meeting of Trenton’s Utility Committee which oversees the departments of Trenton Municipal Utilities. That agenda includes

reports on behalf of the electric, water, and waste-water departments; a review of the monthly financial report, and the utility director’s report.

Members of the Trenton Utility Committee are John Dolan, Marvin Humphreys, Timothy Meineke, and Duane Urich.

