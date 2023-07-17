Trenton Economic Development Committee, Trenton Utility Committee to meet Tuesday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Public meetings are Tuesday afternoon July 18 at Trenton City Hall.

Trenton’s Economic Development Committee meets at 4 pm to continue a discussion of a possible sales tax vote to benefit economic development efforts. Committee members are Glen Briggs, John Dolan, David Mlika, and Duane Urich.

At 4:30 Tuesday, there will be the monthly meeting of Trenton’s Utility Committee which oversees the departments of Trenton Municipal Utilities. That agenda includes

reports on behalf of the electric, water, and waste-water departments; a review of the monthly financial report, and the utility director’s report.

Members of the Trenton Utility Committee are John Dolan, Marvin Humphreys, Timothy Meineke, and Duane Urich.

