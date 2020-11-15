Trenton Economic Development Committee to meet Monday evening

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The agenda for a meeting of the Trenton City Council’s Economic Development Committee on Monday evening, November 16, 2020, includes reports from Micah Landes of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance and Megan Taul of Main Street Trenton.

Other items on the agenda are the discussion of a use tax and an update from the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Economic Development Committee meets Monday evening at 6 o’clock at city hall. The public will not be allowed to attend in person but can watch the meeting on Zoom. Contact Trenton City Hall for the Zoom address of the meeting.

