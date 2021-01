Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Downtown Improvement Association/Main Street Trenton’s annual meeting will be held next week.

The meeting will be held at the Trenton City Hall on the morning of January 12th at 11 o’clock. The meeting can also be viewed on Zoom.

RSVP is required to allow for social distancing. Contact Main Street Trenton Executive Director Megan Taul by January 11thto RSVP or for virtual access information at 654-3716.

