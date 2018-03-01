Trenton downtown Christmas lights fundraiser set for March 24

The 5 Points Alive Committee will host a Pick Any 5 dinner to raise funds for Trenton Downtown Christmas Lights.

The dinner will be at The Space in Downtown Trenton the night of March 24 with doors to open at 6 o’clock, and food will be served at 6:30.

Those attending can pick any five of the foods being served, which includes a choice of one entree item. Entrees will include smothered pork chop or chicken salad on a croissant. Other items will include a house salad and berries and feta salad; sides of tomato bisque, cheesy potato soup, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, and green beans; and desserts of strawberry shortcake and chocolate sheet cake.

A donation of $20 is requested for each person, with interested individuals signing up and making payment to Kathi at Howard’s Department Store in Downtown Trenton.

