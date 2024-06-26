Trenton delegates attend PEO Sisterhood’s annual convention

Share To Your Social Network

Delegates from Trenton attended the Missouri State Chapter of the PEO Sisterhood’s 130th Annual Convention earlier this month. The delegates included Chapter MN President Barbara Cox and Chapter AD President Marjorie Keuhn.

Others attending from Trenton included Chapter AD Member and State Chapter PEO Educational Loan Fund Chairperson Terry Cobb and Chapter AD Treasurer and PEO STAR Scholarship Chairperson Connie Hoffman.

The PEO Sisterhood is a Philanthropic Educational Organization where women celebrate the advancement of women and education through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri. The organization also helps members motivate each other to achieve their highest aspirations. There are just under 6,000 chapters in the United States and Canada with more than 200,000 members.

The purposes of PEO are educational and philanthropic, accomplished through projects on the local, state, and international levels.

There are six international projects. They include the PEO Educational Loan Fund, which is a revolving loan fund at low interest. The PEO International Peace Scholarship funds graduate study for foreign women. Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri is a four-year liberal arts college for women. The PEO Program for Continuing Education provides grant assistance for women to resume educational studies after a break. PEO Scholar Awards are grants for women of the U.S. and Canada pursuing advanced degrees or engaged in advanced study and research. The PEO STAR Scholarship is for high school seniors to attend college.

Missouri chapters also provide scholarships for women to attend Cottey College and fund the Missouri PEO Outreach Fund, a state project to assist those who are aged and infirm or needy and infirm.

More information is available by contacting Barbara Cox at [email protected] or Marjorie Keuhn at [email protected].

