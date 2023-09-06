Trenton DAR Chapter prepares for America’s 250th birthday while supporting VFW Post 919

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Dorcas Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held a meeting on September 5, 2023, in the BTC Bank Meeting Room. The session began with the traditional DAR Ritual, followed by recitations of the Pledges, the Preamble, and the American Creed.

During the meeting, highlights from the President General’s Message and the National Defender were presented. Special segments included the Woman’s Minute, offered by Cathie Smith; the Conservation Minute, led by Marie Dolan; and the American Indian Minute, presented by Connie Key. Additional reports provided updates on various projects, including the noteworthy contribution of 2,549 hours to the “Service to America” project by the chapter.

Commander Tony Ralston and Quartermaster Sam Smith from Trenton’s VFW Post 919 delivered an engaging program on “The Empty Chair,” emphasizing the importance of remembering those who have served.

In anticipation of the nation’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, the chapter has displayed a patriotic quilt crafted by member Mary Lynn Griffen. This quilt will be showcased at various venues throughout 2023 and 2024. Raffle tickets for the quilt will be sold, and the winner will be announced at the DAR reception in December 2024, which will honor area veterans and first responders. All proceeds from the quilt raffle will go toward the VFW Post 919 improvement project to assist veterans and disabled veterans.

DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization. It is dedicated to the promotion of patriotism, education, historic preservation, and community service. Women aged 18 or older, who can prove lineal descent from an ancestor who contributed to American independence, are eligible to join.

