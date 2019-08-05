Trenton Cub Scout Pack 23 to hold “Roundup” event

Youth interested in Trenton Cub Scouts are invited to an event Sunday afternoon, August 11, 2019.

Trenton Cub Scout Pack 23 will hold a Roundup from 2 to 3 o’clock at the Trenton First Christian Church. All returning cub scouts and others who would like to join are invited to attend along with their parents. There is a $35 registration fee for the year.

Cub Scout Pack 23 Cub Master is Dustin Todd. He and den leaders are to be available to answer questions and get scouts registered for the 2019-20 year.