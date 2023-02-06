Trenton Cub Scout Pack 23 Pinewood Derby winners announced

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Cub Scout Pack 23 held its Pinewood Derby Sunday at the activities building of the First Christian Church.

First Place Winners:

Cole Beverlin in Tigers

Clayton Glidewell in Wolves

Michael Shuler in Bears

Eli Todd for Webelos.

Second Place Winners:

Toby Lickteig in Wolves

Cooper Eaton in Bears

Kayler Adams in Weblos

Third Place Winners:

Jacob Ferguson Bears

Kannon Stamper Webelos

Overall Ranking:

Michael Shuler First

Cooper Eaton Second

Jacob Ferguson Third.

Michael Shuler was announced as the overall winner of the Pinewood Derby as his entry had the fastest time. The “Best of Show” award went to Lucas Lorenz.

Sunday’s Pinewood Derby had 23 participants.

