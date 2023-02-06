Trenton Cub Scout Pack 23 Pinewood Derby winners announced

Trenton Cub Scout Pack 23 held its Pinewood Derby Sunday at the activities building of the First Christian Church.
First Place Winners:
- Cole Beverlin in Tigers
- Clayton Glidewell in Wolves
- Michael Shuler in Bears
- Eli Todd for Webelos.
Second Place Winners:
- Toby Lickteig in Wolves
- Cooper Eaton in Bears
- Kayler Adams in Weblos
Third Place Winners:
- Jacob Ferguson Bears
- Kannon Stamper Webelos
Overall Ranking:
- Michael Shuler First
- Cooper Eaton Second
- Jacob Ferguson Third.
Michael Shuler was announced as the overall winner of the Pinewood Derby as his entry had the fastest time. The “Best of Show” award went to Lucas Lorenz.
Sunday’s Pinewood Derby had 23 participants.