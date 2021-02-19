Trenton couple charged with domestic assault

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

A husband and wife from Trenton have been charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault: first or second offense.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the Trenton Police Department arrested 47-year-old Michael James Gibson and 48-year-old Latisha Rae Gibson on February 17th.

Michael Gibson’s bond was $5,000, 10% cash or corporate surety allowed. Latisha Gibson’s bond was $2,500, 10% cash or corporate surety allowed. They posted a 10% bond.

They are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 23rd.

Court documents accuse Michael Gibson of grabbing and pushing Latisha Gibson and accuse her of slapping and pushing him.

