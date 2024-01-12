Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau votes for new retractable floor banners

The Convention and Visitors Bureau Board voted on January 10 to purchase retractable floor banners. Megan Pester, a member of the board, stated that the banners will be used at the Great Northwest Day booth and other local events to promote Grundy County events and businesses.

During the board’s meeting, there was a discussion about the strategic planning meeting held in November. The board decided to focus on two initiatives for the upcoming year: developing a mini-grant program and providing support for the North Central Missouri Development Alliance, the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street Trenton. Pester noted that as of January 10, no “concrete details” had been finalized regarding these initiatives.

Statistics for the last two months were reviewed, covering social media, the website, and digital marketing efforts. Highlights and ad spending were discussed, but no changes to the strategy were made.