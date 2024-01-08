Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Trenton Police Personnel Board to meet this week

Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, January 10th. The meeting, set to begin at noon, will be held at Trenton City Hall.

The agenda for the meeting includes updates on social media and the website, an update on digital marketing strategies, and a review of the strategic planning meeting that took place in November. Additionally, new business topics are set to be discussed, such as digital billboard advertising and the selection of a theme for the booth and sponsorship of Great Northwest Day at the state capital.

In a separate event, the Trenton Police Personnel Board will hold a closed executive session meeting on Thursday night, January 11th, at 6 PM. This closed meeting, focusing on personnel matters, will take place at the Law Enforcement Center in Trenton.