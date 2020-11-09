Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau to meet on Wednesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

This month’s meeting of the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Sugg Room of the Ketcham community center.

The meeting is at 12 noon when members review an ordinance and consider a preliminary budget. Other agenda items include the vision, duties, and structure of the organization; discussion of by-laws; and notification to eligible businesses and individuals.

Trenton City Hall and municipal utilities offices will be closed on Wednesday to observe Veteran’s Day as a holiday.

