Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau to meet on February 15th

A software program is to be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday, February 15, of the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau. The noon meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall.

Scott Sharp will discuss (Placer A-I) which can be used to promote business and economic development by tracking individuals who visit specific locations and various times of the year. Sharp also is expected to give an update on Trenton’s application for a tourism grant seeking funding for wayfinding signs and more.

The agenda also includes Megan Pester with an update on website maintenance and social media. Jordan Ferguson will present board member updates and will discuss print ads.

