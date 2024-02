Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau will discuss a proposed wayfinding signage design. The board is set to meet at Trenton City Hall on February 14th at noon.

The agenda for the meeting includes updates on social media and the website, a digital marketing update from Johnny Lightning Strikes Again, a review of Great Northwest Day at the Capitol, advertising, and promotion by the Highway 6 Tourism Commission, and a sponsorship opportunity for the Leadership Northwest Music Jam.

