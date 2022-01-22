Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau seeks proposals from photographers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau is seeking proposals from qualified photographers to capture images for website use throughout the year.

The organization is seeking a photographer who can take high-quality photographs of shops, restaurants, parks and recreation, landscape, and other photographs it requests throughout the year and upload the photos to a shared drive.

Proposals are due by 1 pm the afternoon of February 4, 2022, and should be emailed to Trenton City Clerk Cindy Simpson at Trenton City Hall. The address is c[email protected].

All communication during the request for proposal process should be directed to the Trenton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau through that same email address.

Related