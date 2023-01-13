Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau hear update on grant opportunities for signage in Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau heard an update on January 11th on a grant opportunity involving wayfinding signage in Trenton.

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Scott Sharp reported the $125,000 pledge amount was reached. Jackie Soptic submitted the application for the grant.

It was previously reported the American Rescue Plan Act grant was for $250,000. The $125,000 in pledges were made by different entities. The funds would be used for wayfinding signs, two downtown murals, planter boxes downtown, picnic tables, and the enclosure of the Tom Brown log cabin.

The City of Trenton was the sponsor of the grant application.

Sharp reported notification of if the application was approved should come in March. More than $80 million was requested this grant period.

Sharp discussed a new program NCMDA recently purchased and started using called Placer AI. Items the software can show include visits, increased traffic over a number of years, travel patterns, and the zip codes of visitors. The information is collected based on cell phone data and app usage.

Sharp reported that during Missouri Day weekend, October 14th and 15th, there were 14,900 visits, 13,500 visitors, and an average dwell time of 103 minutes.

He said the software data could be used for things like events, district boundaries, and commercial property sales.

Sharp mentioned the Convention and Visitors Bureau becoming a member of NCMDA at the $5,000 level. The matter was tabled until the next meeting after more discussion.

Bureau Board Member Megan Pester gave an update on website and social media content for December, and the top posts were reviewed.

She reported that Instagram followers are primarily between the ages of 18 and 34, and 65% are men. Community members share and support Facebook posts. She commented there have been negative comments on posts and ads, and she has responded and encouraged commenters to visit Trenton to see what the city has to offer.

Opportunities include spring activities, interactions, and a new hashtag approach.

Photos from Blue Coffee are up to date. The company will be back one time this year.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau will present the program at the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon March 22nd. The history of the bureau and current happenings will be discussed. A report will be given on social media and the website. There will also be an update on the wayfinding signage grant project. Bureau board members are encouraged to attend.

It was announced Micah Landes and Debbie Carman were reappointed to the board for another term, and Jim Norris was appointed to replace Pester.

The board voiced concerns about the decision and process of reappointment and replacement on the volunteer board. No changes or additions were made.

City Council Member Marvin Humphreys was requested to present the information to the council to ask for an amendment to the bylaws to include an additional board member and for Pester to be appointed for the board seat.

