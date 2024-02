Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Utility and Finance committees are scheduled to meet at the Trenton City Hall on February 20.

The Utility Committee meeting will commence at 4:30 p.m., featuring the utility director’s report along with department reports. The agenda will also cover the review of monthly financial reports.

Following the Utility Committee meeting on the same day, the Finance Committee will convene to discuss proposed budgets for water, sewer, and water distribution/sewer collection.

