Trenton coaches give fall sports season updates at Rotary Club meeting

The Trenton High School fall sports coaches presented an update on their respective teams during the Thursday, Sept. 26, meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. The meeting took place at the BTC Bank community room, with Jackie Soptic presiding. Dan Wilford led the prayer, and Brian Upton served as the sergeant at arms.

Athletic Director John Cowling provided details on the girl’s golf team in place of Coach Travis Mullenix, who was attending a tournament. Cowling shared that the team comprises five members, three of whom are seniors. He highlighted the team’s continued improvement, noting their second-place finish at the Gallatin Tournament, where Reece Weldon earned an individual second-place finish. The team achieved its best score of the season at the Lawson Tournament. Upcoming tournaments include the GRC Golf Tournament on Oct. 7 in Chillicothe and the district tournament on Oct. 9 in Moberly.

Girls softball coach Madi Stillwell reported that the team includes nine seniors and had a record of 6-7 as of Thursday. Stillwell emphasized that the team has been competitive in all games, with losses occurring in extra innings or by only one or two runs. She also announced that the team’s “Pink Out” game will take place on Oct. 8, and Trenton will host the district softball tournament on Oct. 16, 17, and 21.

Girls tennis coach Sara Sager shared that her team has faced challenging opponents, holding a record of 2-4 as of Thursday. Five of the top six players are seniors, including Astrid Soriano, who has medaled in tournament play. Senior Night was set for Oct. 1, with individual district tournament play scheduled for Oct. 10, and team district play on Oct. 14.

Volleyball coach Brad Ewald reported that his team consists of 28 members, including two seniors and six juniors. The team’s record stood at 3-12-2, and they were scheduled to compete in the Hy-Vee Classic in Kansas City on Sept. 28. The district volleyball tournament is set for October.

Football coach Kevin Hixon, now in his sixth year at Trenton, stated that the football team had a 1-3 record. Hixon emphasized the hard work and improvement shown by the team, which includes 12 seniors. He highlighted the leadership provided by the team’s four senior captains. Additionally, he noted that the JV football team holds a 2-1 record. Hixon mentioned that the football team commits six days a week to practice and film study, including Saturdays.

During the business portion of the meeting, Steve Taylor announced that entries for the Missouri Day Festival Parade, organized by the Rotary Club, could now be submitted through an online form. The link to access the form is available at Parade Entry Form.

Don Purkapile informed members that the Rotary Foundation Dinner will take place on Nov. 9 at the Argosy Casino. The club will have a table at the event, and members interested in attending were encouraged to contact him.

Program chairpersons for October will be Kim Washburn and Cole Soptic.

