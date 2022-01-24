Trenton city sales tax revenue up more than 8% for first nine months of fiscal year

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Trenton city sales tax revenue is up more than eight percent for general purposes, capital projects, parks, fire department needs, and transportation. That’s for the period May through January, which are the first nine months of Trenton’s fiscal year, compared to the same period a year ago.

In dollar figures, the city sales tax for general purposes has produced more than $658,000. The tax for capital projects has generated nearly $329,000. Income from the city sales tax for parks is slightly over $307,000 and the transportation tax has generated nearly $230,000.

Receipts from the city sales tax for fire department needs are more than $153,000. Revenue from the sales tax for fire department needs began to be received in November 2016. Since then, it’s generated over $936,000 for fire department equipment, training, and services.

Receipts from Trenton’s transportation tax first arrived in November of 2017. Since then, it’s produced more than $1,133,000. The money is to be used initially for Trenton’s share of the 17th Street Bridge replacement project. After local payments are completed, the transportation tax can be used for other street work in Trenton. The transportation tax is to be collected for ten years.

Trenton also has a local use tax that’s generated more than $53,000 since receipts began to be received this past September.

