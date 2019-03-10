Trenton city sales tax revenue down substantially across the board

Trenton City sales tax revenue is down more than two and one-half percent for general purposes and capital projects, down about three and three-quarters percent for fire department purposes, and down four percent for parks. Those figures are for the first eleven months of this fiscal year compared to the same period a year ago.

In dollar figures, general revenue has received nearly $19,000 with funding for the parks department down nearly $14,000. Money for capital projects is down about $9,400. Revenue for fire department equipment, training, and services is down more than $6,200.

Actual sales tax receipts in the first eleven months of this fiscal year show general revenue receiving more than $705,000, capital projects over $352,000, parks nearly $323,000 and fire department needs more than $161,000.

The transportation city sales tax has generated about $241,000 this fiscal year, however, that tax has not been collected long enough for a fiscal year compared to a year ago. Income from the transportation sales tax has been received since November of 2017 and since then, it has produced over $347,000.

The transportation sales tax is to be collected in Trenton for ten years and is for the local share of money to replace the 17th Street Bridge, but can be used for other street improvement projects in Trenton after local payments are completed for the bridge.