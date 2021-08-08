Trenton city sales tax revenue continues to climb compared to a year ago

Local News August 8, 2021 Dave Council
Sales Tax
Trenton city sales tax revenue is up more than eight percent for general purposes and capital projects, up ten percent for parks, and up slightly more than ten percent for transportation and fire department needs.

Involved are receipts in May through August compared to the same period a year ago.

Total city sales tax receipts in the first four months of this fiscal year are general purposes nearly $271,000, capital projects over $135,000, parks over $125,000, transportation nearly $94,000, and fire department needs nearly $63,000.

Income from the sales tax for the fire department started to be received in November of 2016. Since then, it’s totaled nearly $846,000. Those receipts are used for equipment, training, and services.

Revenue from the transportation city sales tax began to be received in November of 2017. Since then, it’s produced over $997,000.

The tax, which is to be collected for ten years, is to be used initially for Trenton’s share of the 17th Street Bridge replacement project. After local payments are completed, the transportation tax can be used for other street work in Trenton.

Tags

