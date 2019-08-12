Trenton city sales tax receipts up slightly from last year

Trenton city sales tax receipts are up slightly for general purposes, capital projects, and parks in the first four months of this fiscal year compared to the same period a year ago, May through August.

The revenue growth is nearly one percent, in dollar amounts that’s an increase of $2,100 general purposes, up approximately $1,100 for capital projects and parks.

The Trenton Transportation Tax revenue is up $3,200 in the first four months of the fiscal year which is a growth of nearly four percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax revenue to benefit the fire department is down $918 which is a decline of more than one percent.

Overall receipts from the May through August period show the general revenue sales tax at $249,000, the capital projects tax at nearly $125,000 and the parks tax at nearly $115,000.

Receipts from the transportation tax for the 17th Street Bridge replacement project exceed $87,000 while revenue from the fire sales tax is nearly $56,000 in the first four months of this fiscal year. Transportation sales tax money can be used for other

street improvement work in Trenton after the local payments are completed for the 17th Street Bridge project. The transportation tax is to be collected for ten years and thus far, has produced about $456,000 since receipts started being received in November of 2017.

Revenue from the sales tax to benefit the Trenton Fire Department began to be received in November of 2016. Since then, it’s produced nearly $481,000 which is to be used for fire department equipment, training, and services.