Trenton city sales tax receipts up nearly 4%

Trenton city sales tax receipts in the first five months of the fiscal year are up nearly four percent for general purposes, capital projects, and fire department purposes. City sales tax revenue is up nearly three-and-one-half percent for parks. The receipts are compared to the same period a year ago which is May through September.

Trenton city sales tax revenues this fiscal year total nearly $339,000 for general purposes, more than $169,000 for capital projects, over $157,000 for parks, and nearly $79,000 for firefighting equipment, training, and services.

Revenue from Trenton’s transportation sales tax is nearly $117,000 in the first five months of this fiscal year. Income from the transportation sales tax started coming in during November of 2017, and since then, more than $223,000 has been received. That’s the tax to generate revenue for the local share to replace the 17th Street Bridge. Those funds can be used for other street improvement projects once payments are completed for the local portion of the 17th street bridge replacement costs.

The transportation sales tax is to be collected in Trenton for ten years.