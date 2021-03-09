Trenton city sales tax receipts up more than 6% in first eleven months of fiscal year

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Trenton city sales tax receipts are up more than six percent for general purposes, capital projects, and parks in the first eleven months of Trenton’s current fiscal year, compared to the same months a year ago, May through March.

Income from the city sales tax for fire department needs is up nearly eight percent, and revenue from Trenton’s transportation sales tax is up more than eight percent.

The transportation tax initially is for the city’s financial share of the 17th Street Bridge replacement project. Funds from the transportation tax can be used for other street work in Trenton once local payments are completed for the bridge work.

In dollar figures, the Trenton city sales tax for general purposes has produced over $742,000 this fiscal year; the capital projects tax has generated more than $371,000. The tax for parks has produced over $345,000, income from the transportation sales tax is nearly $259,000. The city sales tax for fire department needs has produced over $172,000 in the first eleven months of Trenton’s current fiscal year.

Receipts from the fire sales tax started to be received in November of 2016, and since then, the tax has generated nearly $771,000 for fire department equipment, training, and services.

Income from the transportation tax began to be received in November of 2017, and since then, it’s generated nearly $886,000. The transportation city sales tax is to be collected for ten years.

