Trenton city sales tax receipts up for first ten months of fiscal year

Trenton city sales tax receipts are up around 6% for general purposes, capital projects, and parks in the first ten months of the city’s fiscal year, which is May through February.

During that same period, Trenton city sales tax revenues are up by nearly 7% for fire department needs and up 7-1/2% for transportation, which initially is for the 17th Street Bridge replacement project.

In dollar figures, the receipts are general purposes $652,000, capital projects $326,000, parks nearly $303,000, transportation nearly $227,000, and fire department needs $151,000.

City sales tax income for the fire department began to be received in November of 2016, and since then, it’s produced $747,000 for equipment, training, and services.

Receipts from Trenton’s transportation sales tax started arriving in November of 2017. It’s accumulated $850,000 for the 17th Street Bridge replacement project. Revenue from the transportation tax can be used for other street work in Trenton once local payments are completed for the bridgework.

The transportation tax is to be collected for ten years.

