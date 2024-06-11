Trenton city sales tax receipts rise by over $59,000 in fiscal year

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton’s city sales tax receipts from retail purchases are up by more than $59,000 in the first two months of the city’s fiscal year. This increase involves payments received in May and June compared to the same period last year.

The increases by category are as follows: general purposes saw a rise of nearly $26,000, capital projects increased by nearly $13,000, parks saw an increase of $9,200, transportation rose by $6,900, and fire department needs increased by $4,600 in the first two months of Trenton’s fiscal year compared to the same period last year.

In total dollars, Trenton city sales tax receipts so far this fiscal year are: general purposes nearly $167,000, capital projects more than $83,000, parks nearly $72,000, transportation nearly $54,000, and fire department needs nearly $36,000.

Additionally, local use tax revenue on purchases from out-of-state vendors delivered to Trenton increased by nearly $26,000 in the first two months of Trenton’s current fiscal year compared to the same period last year.

Local use tax money received in May and June this year totaled more than $70,000.

