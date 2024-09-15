Trenton city sales tax receipts rise, but local use tax declines

Sales tax receipts from retail purchases in Trenton have increased by 4% for general purposes and capital projects, by 2.8% for transportation and fire department needs, and by 2.7% for parks. These figures reflect the first five months of Trenton’s fiscal year, compared to the same period last year. The months included in this report are May through September.

Trenton’s local use tax revenue from purchases made from out-of-state vendors and delivered to Trenton has decreased by 8.8% during the same period.

In dollar figures, the increases in city sales tax receipts are as follows:

General purposes: more than $15,000

Capital projects: over $7,600

Parks: nearly $4,800

Transportation: nearly $3,700

Fire department needs: over $2,400

Overall, Trenton City sales tax revenue for the first five months of the fiscal year totals:

General purposes: nearly $400,000

Capital projects: nearly $200,000

Parks: nearly $182,000

Transportation: over $136,000

Fire department needs: nearly $91,000

Trenton’s local use tax has generated $163,000 in the first five months of the city’s fiscal year. That represents a decrease of nearly $16,000 compared to the same period last year. Local use tax revenue is generated from purchases made from out-of-state vendors and delivered to Trenton.

Combined, revenue from Trenton city sales taxes is up by nearly $34,000, while local use tax revenue is down by nearly $16,000. This results in an overall growth of more than $18,000.

Post Views: 234