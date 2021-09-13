Trenton city sales tax receipts continue on the plus side for May through September

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton city sales tax revenue is up nearly 13 percent for general purposes and capital projects, and up more than 14 percent for parks, fire department needs, and transportation. Those numbers in the first five months of Trenton’s fiscal year, May through September 2021, compared to the same period a year ago.

In dollar figures, the city sales tax for general purposes has produced nearly $367,000 in revenue. Receipts from the city sales tax for capital projects exceed $183,000 and the parks tax has generated over $171,000. The Trenton city sales tax for fire department needs has produced nearly $86,000 this fiscal year. Since income from that tax began to be received in November of 2016, it’s generated nearly $869,000 for fire department equipment, training, and services.

Receipts from Trenton’s transportation tax are more than $128,000 in the first five months of this fiscal year. Transportation tax receipts began to be received in November of 2017, and since that time has produced nearly $1,032,000s. The transportation tax, which is to be collected for ten years, is to be used initially for Trenton’s share of the 17th Street Bridge replacement project. After local payments are completed, the transportation tax can be used for other street work in Trenton.

In addition to the city sales tax revenue, Trenton this month, received its first “use tax” distribution which was nearly $994.

