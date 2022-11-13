Trenton city sales tax receipts continue climb for May through November

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton city sales tax receipts are up nearly four percent for general purposes and capital projects, and up more than two-and-one-half percent for parks, transportation, and fire department needs in the first seven months of Trenton’s fiscal year. Those figures are for receipts in May through November compared to the same period a year ago.

In dollar figures, revenues from those taxes are general purposes nearly $503,000, capital projects more than $251,000, parks nearly $232,000, transportation over $173,000and fire department needs nearly $116,000.

Since receipts from Trenton’s fire sales tax began to be received in November of 2016, the tax has generated nearly $1,100,000 for fire department equipment, training, and services.

Since income from Trenton’s transportation tax began to be received in November of 2017, the transportation tax has generated nearly $1, 377,000. It’s to be used for Trenton’s share of the 17th Street Bridge project. Once those payments are completed, funds from the transportation tax can be used for other street work in Trenton. The last payment for the bridge project is May of 2028.

The transportation tax is to end in November of 2027 and has a ten-year collection period.

Receipts from Trenton’s local use tax have totaled nearly $153,000 in the first seven months of this fiscal year in Trenton. Since receipts from the local use tax began to be received in September of last year, The use tax has produced more than $262,000 of revenue.