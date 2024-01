Share To Your Social Network

A public hearing is scheduled early next month at Trenton City Hall concerning an individual’s request for a zoning variance.

Josh Anderson is seeking an eight-foot variance from the front yard setback requirement of 25 feet to allow for a 16-foot by 24-foot carport to be attached to the house at 603 Linn Street.

The Trenton Board of Adjustments will conduct the public hearing on February 5 at 6 p.m.

