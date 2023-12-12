Trenton City Council votes against separating city administrative roles

The city administrator and utility director for Trenton will remain in a “combined position” following action Monday night by the Trenton City Council. The finance committee met twice to discuss the Mayor’s proposal to separate the duties of the city administrator and TMU director. Ron Urton will continue as the utility director, with the council seeking a full-time city administrator. Last night, six of the eight councilmen attending the meeting discussed the topic.

Councilman Lou Fisher suggested hiring an assistant for Urton, with a salary less than that of a full-time city administrator but with training provided by Urton. Councilman Dave Mlika then made a motion to maintain the current position structure, not pursuing an assistant or separating the duties. On a voice vote, the motion passed five to one. Favoring the status quo were Lou Fisher, Calvin Brown, Marvin Humphreys, Tim Meinecke, and Dave Mlika. Opposed was John Dolan. Glen Briggs and Duane Urich were absent, and Dolan participated via Zoom.

The proposal would have set the utility director’s salary at $91,763, covered by TMU departmental budgets. The city administrator, under the proposal, would have a salary ranging from $70,000 to $95,000, based on experience and education, funded by the Trenton use tax revenue. However, the proposal was defeated. The positions of city administrator and utility director were combined when Urton was hired in fiscal year 2017-18, with costs split equally by the city and TMU. Urton’s current combined salary is $91,763, increasing to $121,659 with benefits.

Last month, Mlika noted that attention should be given to entry-level wages across all departments after increasing the starting pay in the water and sewer distribution department. This year’s increased revenue from asphalt sales allowed for a six-and-a-half percent cost of living allowance for employees. The November 27th council meeting minutes noted the starting pay in water and sewer distribution was set at $18.57 per hour, $19.07 with a CDL.

City officials indicated that other workers in water and sewer distribution received a $2.85 per hour raise, avoiding wage scale compression. Councilman Marvin Humphreys mentioned that the minutes did not reflect a wage increase for current employees on Kenny Rickett’s “underground” crew. This topic will be addressed at a special city council meeting at 5:30 p.m. on December 19th.

Mayor Soptic scheduled the special meeting to review proposals for the next city attorney and city prosecutor. Tara Walker is leaving the position to focus on her private law practice. The city received one response to the request for qualifications and expects another proposal from former Trenton resident Kenton Kinney of Kearney. The attorney search includes a Zoom option for meeting attendance to reduce travel expenses. The mayor made two appointments with council consent: Don Altes to the planning and zoning commission and board of adjustments, replacing Derek Gott, and Lou Fisher to the economic development committee, replacing Mlika.

At the council meeting’s start, Mayor Soptic recognized four volunteers for decorating Trenton, the planter boxes downtown, and the “Welcome to Trenton” signs. Medals with lanyards were presented to Venna Hicks, Mary Peterson, and Cole Soptic, while Kathy Brewer was recognized but unable to attend.

The council accepted bids from Norris Quarries for the city to purchase sand and rock for asphalt production next year. Sand will cost $11.50 per ton for 15,000 tons, and rock at $21.50 per ton for 35,000 tons. Bids for trucking these materials to the street department’s asphalt plant will be sought.

Finally, the council unanimously adopted an ordinance to amend the traffic code, listing reserved parking spaces within the city, including two physically disabled spaces on East 10th Court beside the Trenton Elks Lodge.