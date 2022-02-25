Trenton City Council, Trenton Finance Committee to meet

Local News February 25, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU) or Trenton City Hall
The Trenton City Council will discuss endorsing the Grundy County prosecuting attorney’s full-time position.

The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on February 28, 2022, at 7 pm. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86371722505.

Other items on the agenda include a mowing bid, an appointment to the Building and Nuisance Board, and a review of Trenton Municipal Utilities’ financials.

The Trenton Finance Committee will continue the discussion of the 2022-2023 budget next week. The committee will meet at Trenton City Hall on March 1, 2022, at 6 pm.

