Trenton City Council, Trenton Finance Committee to meet

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will discuss endorsing the Grundy County prosecuting attorney’s full-time position.

The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on February 28, 2022, at 7 pm. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86371722505.

Other items on the agenda include a mowing bid, an appointment to the Building and Nuisance Board, and a review of Trenton Municipal Utilities’ financials.

The Trenton Finance Committee will continue the discussion of the 2022-2023 budget next week. The committee will meet at Trenton City Hall on March 1, 2022, at 6 pm.

Related